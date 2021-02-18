Left Menu

Efforts of ILS Bhubaneswar continue to meet benefit society: Pradhan

Shri Pradhan said that Odisha's coastline has been in focus for Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a blue economy.

Efforts of ILS Bhubaneswar continue to meet benefit society: Pradhan
Shri Pradhan expressed satisfaction at ILS working to create a visible impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, along with Minister of Health and Family Welfare &Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan today delivered a special address on the occasion of the 32nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar. Congratulating ILS, Bhubaneswar for the significant milestone in the glorious journey of the Institute, Shri Pradhan said that their dedication and efforts will continue to meet the expectations and benefit society.

Shri Pradhan said that Odisha's coastline has been in focus for Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a blue economy. He requested Dr Harsh Vardhan that a Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology at ILS be set up which will help unlock the true potential of a marine-led sustainable economic growth in Odisha.

Shri Pradhan expressed satisfaction at ILS working to create a visible impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. He particularly appreciated ILS's work in the aspirational district of Nabrangpur in Odisha. He also expressed happiness at ILS expanding its activities to other parts of eastern and north-eastern India. "Hon. PM Modi is very clear that unless the eastern part of India comes on equal footing compared to other parts of the country, the country's prosperity cannot be achieved", he further added.

Shri Pradhan complimented Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan for effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also complimented ILS for playing a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

