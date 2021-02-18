Left Menu

Details of crop sown should be registered by farmers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by farmers on the Meri Fasal - Mera Byora portal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by farmers on the 'Meri Fasal - Mera Byora' portal. Besides this, the details of patches of land lying vacant should also be updated on the portal, he said during a meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran (farmers welfare department) held here, according to an official statement.

In the meeting, Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister, Ranjit Singh, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, J P Dalal and Cooperation Minister, Banwari Lal were also present.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the officials informed that at present 92 lakh acres of land is verified, of which about 68 lakh acres of land is under cultivation. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ascertain the usage of the remaining 24 lakh acres of uncultivated land. He said that the mechanism of crop verification will be strengthened under 'Meri Fasal - Mera Byora' scheme. He also instructed the officers that in future the entire amount of crop purchase made by government agencies should be deposited in the account of farmers.

According to the statement, Khattar said that it is difficult to enhance the income of farmers on the basis of agriculture only. For this, it is important to promote agriculture related activities like horticulture, floriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, he said.

He said that initially plans for peri-urban agriculture should be formulated for four districts - Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad so that there could be cultivation according to local needs.

The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to monitor the farmer welfare schemes being run by various departments and to increase their income and ensure the proper implementation of these schemes. He also said that it is the duty of the Pradhikaran to formulate a comprehensive land use policy for agriculture and allied sectors in order to make agriculture profitable, as well as to reduce the hardships of farmers by providing appropriate relief and compensation of crop loss due to natural disaster.

Besides this, it will also suggest ways to boost agricultural productivity and reduce the production cost, he said.

