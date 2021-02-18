Left Menu

NCB seizes nearly 2.9 kg heroin, one South African woman held at Mumbai airport

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday apprehended one South African woman and seized nearly 2.9 kgs of heroin from her possession at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:53 IST
NCB seizes nearly 2.9 kg heroin, one South African woman held at Mumbai airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday apprehended one South African woman and seized nearly 2.9 kgs of heroin from her possession at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here. "On the basis of secret information, a team of NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit seized a total 2.960 Kg Heroin (Commercial Quantity) along with 10,000 South African Rand and intercepted one South African lady namely Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on February 18," read a press statement by the NCB.

Khalishwayo, travelling from Johannesburg - Doha - Mumbai by Qatar Airways, was intercepted by NCB Mumbai at Arrival area of CSI Airport Mumbai. During the search of her bag, one cavity was found. In that cavity, two packets of Heroin were found concealed and one packet was found concealed in the bag itself. The total weight of the three packets containing Heroin is 2.960 Kg. She has been apprehended for contravention of Section 8 (c) and 21 (c) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Further investigation is in progress," added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...

Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

London was never on Hong Konger Aragorns wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace.Aragorn, who did not want to give his f...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021