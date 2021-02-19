Man arrested for raping minor daughter in MP's Gwalior

A man was arrested from Hanuman Nagar in Gwalior for alleged sexual assault on his minor daughter, said Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday. Amit Sanghi Superintendent of Police Gwalior told ANI, "We have arrested a man for sexually assaulting his minor daughter under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against the accused father under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act".

The incident happened five days ago in Gwalior's Gola Mandir police station limit. A 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

The minor contacted child helpline. The victim revealed that her mother lives separately from her father and she lives in the father's house with her younger sister. He has been allegedly raping her for the past several days in a drunken state, and even threatened to kill her when she told someone, it added. The child helpline reported the incident to the concerned police station after which the father was arrested. (ANI)

