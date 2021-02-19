Left Menu

Man arrested for raping minor daughter in MP's Gwalior

A man was arrested from Hanuman Nagar in Gwalior for alleged sexual assault on his minor daughter, said Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-02-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:22 IST
Man arrested for raping minor daughter in MP's Gwalior
Amit Sanghi Superintendent of Police Gwalior . Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested from Hanuman Nagar in Gwalior for alleged sexual assault on his minor daughter, said Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday. Amit Sanghi Superintendent of Police Gwalior told ANI, "We have arrested a man for sexually assaulting his minor daughter under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against the accused father under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act".

The incident happened five days ago in Gwalior's Gola Mandir police station limit. A 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

The minor contacted child helpline. The victim revealed that her mother lives separately from her father and she lives in the father's house with her younger sister. He has been allegedly raping her for the past several days in a drunken state, and even threatened to kill her when she told someone, it added. The child helpline reported the incident to the concerned police station after which the father was arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus new take on the classic Spaghetti Western Django.Touted as a high-concept reimagining, the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbuccis 1966 featu...

Currency derivatives markets closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Domestic currency derivatives markets are closed on Friday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti....

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections

Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic.The new variant has been found in 91 cases ...

Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday.The government has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021