Odisha Assembly adjourned twice amid pandemonium by oppn MLAs

The Odisha Assembly wasadjourned twice on Friday as the opposition BJP and theCongress created a ruckus in the House over alleged delay inprocurement of paddy by the state government.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Houron the second day of the budget session, the BJP MLAs startedraising slogans against the BJD dispensation in the state,alleging that the government did not procure paddy fromfarmers who have incurred huge losses.

The saffron party members also alleged that farmershave been waiting at the government-run 'mandis' for severaldays and unable to sell their produce as the regulated marketshave stocks of the crop.

Congress legislators led by party's chief whipTaraprasad Bahinipati rushed to the well of the House over thepaddy procurement issues and attempted to climb the speaker'spodium.

Speaker S N Patro requested the opposition members toreturn to their seats and participate in the Question Hour.

As the protesting MLAs refused to budge, the speakeradjourned the proceedings twice, first during the pre-lunchsession, and finally from 11.30 am to 4 pm.

''We will not allow the House to function until all thepaddy bags are cleared from the 'mandis','' Bahinipati said.

BJP deputy leader in the House BC Sethi demanded theprocurement of paddy at the earliest and payment oftransportation cost to farmers.

''The Centre has been providing funds for paddyprocurement, but the state government is not properlyutilising it,'' he told reporters outside the House.

BJD vice-president and senior member Debi PrasadMishra said, ''The opposition members can raise the issue butare disrupting the proceedings, which is not desired.'' PTI AAMBDC BDC

