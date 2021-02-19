Agri laws against farmers, middle class: Pilot

Left Menu

Updated: 19-02-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:00 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

"There is a huge crisis for farmers in the country today. We all have to understand that the Union government has brought the laws that are not only anti-farmer but also against the middle class and the youth,'' he said, adding that his party was committed to the farmers' interest and will compel the government to withdraw the laws. He also said farmers are not begging but fighting for their rights as the biggest force in a democracy are people. A three-point resolution was passed in the "mahapanchayat", demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws, a legislation to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the rollback of the hike in fuel prices. It was the first major farmers' rally in Rajasthan after the recent visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the state and third ''kisan mahapanchayat'' addressed by Pilot after similar events organised in Dausa and Bharatpur. Former ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, MLAs Hemaram Chaudhary, Brijendra Ola, Murari Meena, Rakesh Parekh, G R Khatana, Prashant Bairwa and other leaders of the party were present in the rally organised by Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki. Chaksu is a region dominated by Meena, Dalit and Jat communities.

