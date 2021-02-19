Left Menu

Andhra CM inaugurates new chariot for Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarayana Swamy Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the new chariot for Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarayana Swamy Temple, which was gutted in fire in September 2020.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:50 IST
Andhra CM inaugurates new chariot for Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarayana Swamy Temple
Visual of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at the temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the new chariot for Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarayana Swamy Temple, which was gutted in fire in September 2020. CM Reddy reached Antarvedi by 11.30 am and went to the temple directly from the makeshift helipad at Antarvedi fishing harbour. At first, he had 'darsan' of the almighty and offered special prayers. Later, he pulled the new chariot along with devotees and inaugurated the chariot. With this, the annual Kalyana Utsavam ritual is started.

"As a part of these celebrations, Rathotsavam (chariot procession) will be held. This Rathotsavam is the special attraction of Antarvedi temple annual Kalyana Utsavam celebration," read a press release. The new chariot is seven-storeyed and 40 feet in height. It is made with teak wood from Bastar forests. The chariot is built within a period of three months with an expenditure of almost Rs 1 crore.

Andhra Pradesh endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Backward Classes welfare minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, agriculture minister K Kannababu, other public representatives, East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy and other officials participated in this program. In September 2020, the Antarvedi temple chariot got gutted in fire, leading to the outburst of Hindu devotees. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It is one of the major incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US officially rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

The United States has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday local time. On January 20, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States...

BJP leader attacks NC, PDP for showing J-K in 'bad light' during foreign envoys' visit

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday hit out at National Conference, PDP and Congress leaders for showing Jammu and Kashmir in a bad light during the two-day visit of foreign envoys to the union territory.He said opposing the Centres ...

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021