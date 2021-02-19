Left Menu

Delhi govt to make comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution

The Delhi government will make a comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution in the city, said state Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:27 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government will make a comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution in the city, said state Environment Minister Gopal Rai. "A comprehensive long-term action plan on dust pollution in Delhi will be made. A seven-member committee including experts from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT Delhi and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been formed. A round table conference is scheduled for March 4 to discuss over anti-pollution campaign till September," Rai told ANI.

"The smog tower at Connaught Place is expected to be completed in June. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been directed to speed up the sprinkling work. Delhi government is also looking to strengthen the monitoring of 'Green War Room'," added the minister. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the very poor category in the national capital on Friday.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the 'very poor' category as forecast. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of 'very poor' for the next two days and it is likely to further improve on February 20," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

