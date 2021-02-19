Left Menu

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD

Light-moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:27 IST
Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD
Visual of rains expected in parts of South India by IMD (Source: Twitter/IMD). Image Credit: ANI

Light-moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places with thunderstorm and hail over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and with thunderstorm and lightning over Konkan and Goa, North Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours," tweeted IMD.

Another trough in low-level easterlies will also run from Southwest Bay of Bengal. "Another trough in low-level easterlies runs from Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast to Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated places with a thunderstorm over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 2-3 days," said IMD in a tweet.

"A trough in low-level easterlies runs from north Kerala coast to south Gujarat coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level," the IMD said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharash...

As per National Crime Bureau report road accidents eighth biggest cause of deaths in India: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Citing a report of the National Crime Bureau, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that road accidents are a major cause of concern as they account for the eighth biggest cause of deaths in the country. He em...

USA is back as leader of the free world, UK's Johnson says

Joe Biden has put the United States back as leader of the free world in a fantastic move that has helped the West to unite, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. As youve seen and heard earlier, America is unreservedly back a...

Sahara dust chokes Senegal's capital, disrupts fishing

A cloud of dust brought by dry winds from the Sahara has settled over much of West and Central Africa, reducing visibility, choking residents, and disrupting fishing in the Senegals capital Dakar. Each year, dry, dusty winds sweep in from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021