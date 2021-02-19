Left Menu

Sonowal launches centre for perishable cargo to boost exports

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:19 IST
Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Friday launched the Centre for Perishable Cargo(CPC) at Loknath Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport toboost exports from the region.

The project is aimed at providing state-of-the-artinfrastructure for air cargo handling facilities, coldstorages and to bolster export of horticulture products fromthe northeastern region, officials said.

The opening of the cargo center would enable thestate's farmers to contribute to the mission of 'AtmanirbharAssam' by exporting vegetables and other agricultural productsof the state to different countries, Sonowal said.

Farmers and agri-entrepreneurs of Assam exported14,000 metric tonnes of agricultural products during thelockdown period, he said.

The previous Congress governments had ''neglected'' theregion and showed apathy towards its development, the CMalleged.

