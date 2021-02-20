Left Menu

Centre, States should work together to make cooperative federalism more meaningful: PM Modi

The Centre and States have to work together and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful than in the past, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:52 IST
Centre, States should work together to make cooperative federalism more meaningful: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Centre and States should work together and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful than in the past, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Addressing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog via video conferencing that he chaired, the Prime Minister said that during the COVID-19 pandemic the Centre and states successfully worked together to build a good image of India before the whole world.

"Foundation of India's development is that the Centre and States work together and head towards a certain direction and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts," said the Prime Minister. "In the COVID period we saw how Centre and States worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, when we are going to complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meet becomes even more significant. I would urge the states to form committees by connecting all the people of the society in their respective states," he added.

PM Modi also said that in the past few years, India saw how the opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination and health facilities, free electricity connection, and free gas connection to empower the poor, has reflected a phenomenal change in their lives. "The kind of positive response this year's budget received shows the mood of the nation. The country has made its mind. It is ready to move forward at a fast pace without wasting time," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the private sector in the country could be seen coming forward with more enthusiasm in the development journey of the country and the government should respect that enthusiasm and energy of the private sector, and give it as much opportunity under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. "Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is the journey of producing made in India products that not just fulfill the country's needs but also that of the world, and these products also stand the test of superiority on a global platform," he said.

The PM said that the Central Government has introduced PLI scheme for various sectors as an excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country. "States should also take full advantage of this scheme and attract maximum investment in themselves,' he added. PM Modi added that in the past years the Centre has adopted a holistic approach towards agriculture to animal husbandry and fisheries, and as a result, the country's agricultural exports increased significantly even during the COVID-19 period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has run its course in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter mo...

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...

Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time

Smaller cars will soon replace some bigger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh polices 112 emergency service to improve response time to distress calls and enable teams to access congested areas and narrow lanes faster, a senior official said.There ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021