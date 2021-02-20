AIKS to hold mahapanchyats in Rajasthan next week

The All India Kisan Sabha will hold several kisan mahapanchayats in Rajasthan next week under the leadership of farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait. The kisan mahapanchayats will be held in the state from February 22 to 26 and the first one will take place in Nohar in Hanumangarh district on February 22, the Kisan Sabha spokesperson said. Meetings will be held at Sardarshahar (Churu) and Sikar on February 23, Mehendipur Balaji (Dausa) on February 25 and Padampur Mandi (Ganganagar) and Ghadsana Mandi (Ganganagar) on February 26, according to the spokesperson.

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, will also address these mahapanchayats.

Advertisement

''You must also join to support the farmers' movement and listen to the leaders of the United Front,'' the spokesperson said.

All India Kisan Sabha national vice president and former MLA Amra Ram will also address mahapanchayats.

A large number of farmers from Rajasthan are also participating in protest against the agricultural laws of the Centre and are holding a sit-in protest on the Shahjahanpur border near Alwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)