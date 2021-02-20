TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HRS

... ...
One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...
A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branchs effortsto get Pujaris...
Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...
MetromanE Sreedharans decision to join the BJP has given a boost tothe saffrons hopes to make huge electoral inroads in Kerala,one of the toughest political terrains for the party, in theAssembly polls likely to be held in April.But the two...