Left Menu

Bihar man held for supplying arms to terror outfit LeM chief

A man from Bihar was arrested for his alleged links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) commander Hidayaat Ullah Malik, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:25 IST
Bihar man held for supplying arms to terror outfit LeM chief
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man from Bihar was arrested for his alleged links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) commander Hidayaat Ullah Malik, police said on Saturday. Malik, a resident of Shopian, was held from the Kunjwani area of Jammu on February 6.

One Javaid Alam Ansari has been arrested from Chapra, Bihar with the assistance of Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) Patna in connection with arms supply to arrested LeM commander Hidayaat Ullah Malik, informed Inspector of Jammu Police General Mukesh Singh. Ansari supplied arms and ammunition to the LeM commander, he added.

An FIR has been registered against Ansari and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...

India and China hold 10th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

India and China on Saturday held another round of military talks with a focus on taking forward the disengagement process at friction points like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, two days after concluding the withdrawal of ...

Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 3 cr: Customs

Two men were arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here on Saturday for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 3 crore, according to a statement.The accused, both Delhi residents, were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021