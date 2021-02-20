Nizamuddin Markaz case: Delhi court directs to release passports of 35 Tablighi Jamaat members

A court in Delhi on Saturday has directed the police to release the passports of 35 Tablighi Jamaat members who were acquitted in the Nizamuddin Markaz case last year. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg said, "...considering the facts that the accused have already been acquitted by the court vide judgement dated December 15, 2020, non-filing of any appeal/revision by the state against the judgement dated December 12, 2020, of this court till date and that the LOC(s) qua the applicants have already been closed by the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court of India, the application of the present applicants is disposed of off with the directions to release the original passports of the applicants."

The pleas noted that the Supreme Court had on January 13 directed the government to facilitate the return of the acquitted foreigners to their respective countries. Advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for the foreigners, submitted that the Lookout Circulars (LOCs) issued against the foreigners were closed in February.

Meanwhile, a reply to the said application has been received by Delhi Police, which stated that no objection to releasing the passports of the applicants who have already been acquitted in the present case. Around 955 foreign nationals were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March last year, which allegedly had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. (ANI)

