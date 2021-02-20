Left Menu

Lab testing in India should be of world standards: Piyush Goyal

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal has called for embarking on Mission 'one nation one standard' and make India the leader in setting global benchmarks in setting standards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:55 IST
Lab testing in India should be of world standards: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal has called for embarking on Mission 'one nation one standard' and make India the leader in setting global benchmarks in setting standards. Reviewing the work of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Goyal said the strength and character of a nation are often exemplified by the standards it sets for the quality of its products and services and it is time for India to settle for nothing less than the best.

According to an official release on Saturday, he said lab testing in India should be of world standards and modern equipment and latest technologies should be used. The minister said that BIS should explore international partnerships and associations to achieve synergy in the field.

He said that "gap analysis" of BIS and government labs be taken up on a priority basis as well. In management parlance, gap analysis refers to the comparison of actual performance with potential or desired performance. Referring to the issue of different institutions and PSUs having a variety of non-uniform standards, he said that effort should be made to merge different standards under one standard as much as possible.

The minister said that industry should be invited for more dialogue, participation and collaboration in the mission of 'one nation one standard'. He said the process of granting certification should be kept as simple as possible and duplication of work should be avoided.

"We should aim to be the world leader in having maximum industrial products under Indian standards and no one should feel the need to go abroad to get quality certification," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...

TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, dies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021