Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticulture department said identified beneficiaries get 50 per cent subsidy on fruit saplings.

"Different schemes under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) are provided to farmers. saplings of pecan nut, apple, apricot, and plum are being given to farmers on 50 per cent concession," Hameed said. "We are also working on the high-density plantations like apple and pecan nut have got a great scope of a plantation. Pecan nut grows in a huge quantity ranging from 50 kg to 1 quintal, from almost every tree, and the market rate for it is Rs 500 per kg," he added.

"Farmers are coming forward on the scientific line to encourage fruit plantation in the state. We targeted 19 hectares out of which pecan nuts are 13.5 hectares and 5 hectares are fresh fruits like apple, apricot, plum, and peach," Hameed said. While speaking to ANI, Mohammad Junaid, a farmer said, "I have come for the first time to the horticulture nursery to buy apple and plum saplings. I really thank the department for the subsidies."

"I have bought fruit saplings from the nursery a number of times. I have apple, pecan nut, walnut, and plum trees on my farm which provided me with income even in the COVID-19 lockdown period. I have 350 trees out of which 100 are of pecan nut and 250 of apple. I really thank the department for providing us with subsidies and knowledge to grow the trees," said Mohammad Hafeez, a farmer. Another farmer, Mohammad Aslam said, "I have come to buy around 500-700 saplings of apple along with my companions. We appreciate the department for cooperating with us to increase our income and providing us with adequate knowledge to grow them."

Earlier, the Horticulture department organized a mela in Srinagar for distributing machinery at subsidized rates to farmers after identifying their requirements. Several dealers and retailers had put up their stalls to showcase their machinery which was being sold to farmers at subsidized rates.