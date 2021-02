Iraq's southern oil exports average 2.7 mln bpd so far in February - official

Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports are stable at 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in February, Basra Oil Company chief Khalid Hamza said in a statement.

Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday.

