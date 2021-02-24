Spain's 11 billion euro aid package for companies to include haircuts on loans, source says

Spain's 11 billion euro aid package for companies to include haircuts on loans, source saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:28 IST
Spain's new aid package of around 11 billion euros ($13.4 billion) for companies will include haircuts on state-backed credit loans and also direct aid for recapitalization, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source said that details of the aid plan were still being discussed with the Bank of Spain and the banking sector.
Also Read: Spain tops 3 mln COVID-19 cases, extends Portuguese border controls until March
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain