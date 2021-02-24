Left Menu

Spain's 11 billion euro aid package for companies to include haircuts on loans, source says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-02-2021
Spain's new aid package of around 11 billion euros ($13.4 billion) for companies will include haircuts on state-backed credit loans and also direct aid for recapitalization, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said that details of the aid plan were still being discussed with the Bank of Spain and the banking sector.

Also Read: Spain tops 3 mln COVID-19 cases, extends Portuguese border controls until March

