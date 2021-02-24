Left Menu

Sensex rallies over 500 pts; Nifty tops 14,850 after trade resumption

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:24 IST
Sensex rallies over 500 pts; Nifty tops 14,850 after trade resumption
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points and Nifty jumped more than 150 points in late afternoon session on Wednesday after trading hours were extended following a technical glitch at NSE.

Minutes before the scheduled closure of trade at 3.30 pm, leading bourses BSE and NSE said their equity and derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm.

The move came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered an outage earlier in the day due to technical glitches. Trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues.

However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted as communication lines at BSE remained operational.

After resumption of trade at 3.45 pm, NSE Nifty was quoting 152.95 points or 1.04 per cent up at 14,860.75.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 551.03 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 50,302.44.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, TCS, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a negative note.

Stock exchanges in Europe, however, were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.59 per cent higher at USD 64.86 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany confirms it will receive 16 million AZ doses in Q2

Germany said it expected to receive 16 million doses of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter, the health ministry said.That could represent a shortfall from the companys commitments to deliver about twice that number of do...

India to host World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging

Equestrian Federation of India, in association with Equiwings Sports, will organise the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from March 11-14. A total of seven countries including Russia, US...

Minister calls for women’s voices in implementation of AfCFTA agreement

South Africas Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, today called for womens voices to be heard in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA agreement.Ms Nkoana-Mashaban...

Women not safe in BJP, alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the women in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP are not safe and urged people not to send their women in the party. Speaking at a rally here, Banerjee said Today, if I tell each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021