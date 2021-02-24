Mangaluru is identified as a prominent emerging IT cluster: Dy CM

The Karnataka government has identified the city of Mangaluru as a prominent cluster in its effort to expand the IT/ITes industry as per 'Beyond Bengaluru' policy, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

Mangaluru has been identified as the emerging technology cluster which includes the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu and this process will be accelerated with appropriate measures, he said.

Advertisement

Mangaluru will emerge also as the startup hub apart from becoming an IT hub and the government is taking required measures towards that end, he said, adding that the city has also been considered as a prominent cluster with regard to ESDM (electronic system and design management) and this is a prominent zone in the beyond Bengaluru region.

Narayan, who holds Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology portfolio was speaking at the ''Mangaluru Innovation Conclave'' in the coastal area city, his office said in a release.

Noting that the department of electronics, IT/BT, and S&T has been establishing innovations clusters across the state and Mangaluru is one among them, the DCM said the cluster has been facilitated with CIF (Central Instrumentation Facility) with Shivamogga, Belagavi, Mysuru being the other clusters having this facility.

Narayan said to promote the growth of innovation and technology in areas Beyond Bengaluru, the governments have constituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to promote digital industry growth, attract investments and promote the technology industry across our state.

''The body shall work alongside our government and help in increasing the contribution of the digital economy in the state to 30 percent of states GSDP and generate additional employment of around 30 lakhs in the next 5 years.

We are also targeting revenue of USD 150 billion in IT exports in Karnataka in the next five years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)