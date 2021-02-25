Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's privatisation pitch, President's speech in Gujarat highlighted

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:13 IST
Newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Gujarat. . Image Credit: ANI

Urdu publications in their Thursday editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech over the privatisation of various government companies. Most newspapers also covered President Ram Nath Kovind's inauguration of Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat's Motera.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported President Ram Nath Kovind's speech in which said that the 1,32,000-seater Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera has become the world's largest cricket stadium. The President also laid the foundation stone of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad. The publication reported that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination will start from March 1 which will cover people aged above 60 years and along with those with co-morbidities.

Inquilab: The newspaper lead with farmers' protest news in which farmer leader Rakesh Tikait threatened the Centre by saying that 40 lakh tractors will march towards Parliament if farm laws are not taken back. The leader and the face of the protest also said that he will also grow crops at grounds near India Gate. The publication carried the news of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the country's worsening economical condition while addressing a rally in Hooghly. The Chief Minister also compared PM Modi to former US President Donald Trump and said "his condition will be worst than Trump's."

It also reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the privatisation of various government companies, except those in the four strategic sectors, during a webinar on the implementation of budget announcements related to privatisation. The Prime Minister pitched for "monetise and modernise" and said that the decisions related to asset monetisation and privatisation will help in empowering citizens. (ANI)

