Assam now known for development, education, tourism: Shah

Highlighting the transformation of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the state was earlier known for agitations, weapons and violence, now it is known for development, industrial investment, education and tourism.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:10 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Highlighting the transformation of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the state was earlier known for agitations, weapons and violence, now it is known for development, industrial investment, education and tourism. "Assam that was known for agitations, weapons and violence is now known for development, industrial investment, education and tourism," Shah said during a rally in Nagaon district.

The Home Minister further stated that it is the first step in a new era of development started by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pitching for making Assam flood-free, infiltrator-free and violence-free, Shah said, "We have to make the entire northeast the biggest GDP contributor of the country."

Shah also visited Maha Mrityunjay Temple in the district for the 'Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav' and offered prayers along with Sonowal and Sarma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

