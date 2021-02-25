Left Menu

Only Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi, complex still has Sardar Patel's name, clarifies Vijay Rupani

Amid a controversy over a cricket stadium in Gujarat being renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday clarified that the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the sports complex where it is located will continue to be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:12 IST
Only Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi, complex still has Sardar Patel's name, clarifies Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. . Image Credit: ANI

Amid a controversy over a cricket stadium in Gujarat being renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday clarified that the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the sports complex where it is located will continue to be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Hitting out at Congress, he said, "We are building a sports complex on a 233-acre land and have named it as Sardar Patel Sports Complex. Only the cricket stadium has been named Narendra Modi Stadium. So Congress has no right to criticise."

Earlier taking a dig, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again invoked his 'Hum do humare do' jibe, claiming that the truth was out with the stadium having the Prime Minister's name. "Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium -- Adani end -- Reliance end. With Jay Shah presiding," Gandhi tweeted, with the hashtag 'HumDoHumareDo'.

"Maybe they just realised the stadium was named for a Home Minister who had banned their parent organisation! Or maybe this is advance booking to ensure the next visiting Head of State is hosted here, like Trump? Or is this the beginning of a legacy-creation-thru-labelling spree?" Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted. The newly-built Motera Stadium was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England. Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

19-year-old girl murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

A 19-year-old student was allegedly murdered in Narsaraopet town of Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. The girl has been identified as Anusha who was a resident of Gollapadu village in Muppalla mandal o...

Soccer-Shanghai handed Asian Champions League berth as Shandong expulsion confirmed

Former Chinese champions Shanghai SIPG have earned a late call-up to the 2021 Asian Champions League after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the expulsion of Shandong Luneng from the latest edition of the continental club champions...

Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that she has recorded a new album in lockdown. According to Variety, the Bad Guy singer said that this new album is the...

Greece to toughen laws on sex crimes after wave of abuse allegations

Greece will toughen laws to combat sexual abuse and protect minors, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a cascade of recent scandals in culture and sport. Greek society underwent a shock when it began to learn abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021