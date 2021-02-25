Left Menu

Amit Shah hails surrender of insurgents in Karbi Anglong district, assures Assam of development

Hailing the recent surrender of five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that without peace development is not possible.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:43 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Karbi Anglong, Assam on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hailing the recent surrender of five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that without peace development is not possible. Ahead of Assembly polls in Assam, Shah also assured the public that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the proper development of Assam, so there is no need to take up arms.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah hit out at Congress saying that the Congress party ruled Assam for so many years but there was no development and when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Assam, it has progressed. "There was Congress government for such a long time but nobody gave Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika. PM Narendra Modi gave Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika who provided a distinct position to our music before the entire world," he said.

Shah said that five militant outfits laid down arms before the Assam government on February 23. "The youth of all these five militant organisations have come to the mainstream, I want to assure them that you have as much right on this country as I have. There can be no development without peace. I want to assure all of you that Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is continuously working for the proper development of Assam, so you do not need to take up arms," he said.

Five militant groups of Karbi Anglong surrendered in front of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function in Guwahati on February 23, ahead of the state's assembly elections. The development comes a year after the Modi government signed the Bodo peace accord -- bringing an end to the long violent movement for a separate Bodoland. Union Home Minister said that a lot of work has been done by the BJP government in Assam.

"In this budget also, Modiji has given Rs 53,000 crore specially for Assam. A special package of Rs 2,000 crore has also been announced for tea garden workers," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

