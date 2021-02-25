Left Menu

Coronil row: IMA accepts challenge, asks Patanjali to furnish documents

The tussle between Patanjali and Indian Medical Association (IMA) has intensified over the former'sCoronil' Ayurvedic medicine with IMA on Thursday accepting the open challenge by the company's Managing Director Acharaya Balkrishna.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The tussle between Patanjali and Indian Medical Association (IMA) has intensified over the former'sCoronil' Ayurvedic medicine with IMA on Thursday accepting the open challenge by the company's Managing Director Acharaya Balkrishna. Speaking to ANI, Dr Jayesh Lele, Secretary-General of IMA said: "We accept the challenge and have already demanded the very transparency, clarity and whatever certification they have received from World Health Organization (WHO) and DGCI, process and protocols followed for bringing out this type of medicine."

"The medicine claims to boost immunity, cure the COVID-19 infection and prevent further complications post-infection. They have claimed on Friday in a press release that Coronil is going to be the magic drug. We would like to have entire documents on this particular medicine which they have produced. At the same time, we have already filed RTI to the respective authorities to submit these document copies to us. We will study it. We take this challenge and would really be there to discuss this issue in front of everybody," added Dr Lele. Earlier today, Acharaya Balkrishna took to Twitter to throw an open challenge to IMA over Coronil."Open invitation to Indian Medical Association officials for a discussion on the science behind Coronil, with the research team at PRI. Let us discuss in front of the nation or IMA apologize for the baseless non-scientific allegations. We at Patanjali are pro-science but anti-conspiracy!" tweeted Balkrishna.

On Monday, IMA issued a press statement referring to a WHO clarification that said "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19".IMA further demanded an explanation from the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine. Last week the founder of Patanjali Ayurved and yoga guru Baba Ram Dev launched Coronil that he claims is the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19. The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present at the launch event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

