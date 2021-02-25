Left Menu

Can't say when petrol, diesel prices will be reduced: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that she won't be able to answer when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:21 IST
Can't say when petrol, diesel prices will be reduced: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an event at IIM Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that she won't be able to answer when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced. "I won't be able to say 'when'. It is a 'dharam sankat' (dilemma)," she said at an event in Ahmedabad after being asked when would the Central Government reduce fuel prices, which have increased sharply in the past few days in the country.

"It is not just the cess. You have an excise duty of the Centre, then you have the Value Added Tax (VAT) of the states. You are right when you say that the centre earns more. Everything that the centre earns, 40 per cent goes to states. So there is just no hiding the fact that there is revenue there. It is not just me, you ask any state. There is revenue there.... There is revenue consideration, both by the centre and state and that is why I strongly believe it's no longer competitive," she added. The Finance Minister reiterated that the only way to find a solution to this problem is that the "Centre and states should hold a dialogue."

"I agree that the end-users should pay less for fuel. I concede that's where action has to be. Let's see what we can do," she said. She said this while interacting with the students of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, on the topic "The Economic Rebound and the Indian Economy in 2021 and Beyond".

Highlighting the proposed investment for healthcare in the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman said, "For a country like India, we can't but invest more in health infrastructure. This budget didn't just focus on more AIIMS-like hospitals but also on non-AIIMS-like ones. Besides super-specialty, you also need more primary and tertiary healthcare centres." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...

Coal scam case: CBI conducts raids at multiple properties of businessman in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has conducted raids at multiple properties of a businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources. Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this busi...

Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters

Security forces in Myanmars largest city on Friday fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters. The demonstrators had gathered in front of a popular shopping ma...

Israel says it has vaccinated 50% of its population against COVID-19

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 of its 9.3 million population, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday.Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021