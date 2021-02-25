With 39.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Bhubaneswar, Odisha prepares for possible heatwave
As Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday making it the country's hottest city in February, the state government gave instructions to all districts to prepare for a possible heat-wave situation.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:28 IST
As Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday making it the country's hottest city in February, the state government gave instructions to all districts to prepare for a possible heat-wave situation. As per Joint Special Relief Commissioner Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra, water scarcity might be an issue in the coming weeks due to the heat.
"Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius and has become the hottest city in India in February. The State government has issued instructions to all district magistrates to take necessary preparedness and precautionary measures for a possible heatwave situation," Mohapatra said. "Water scarcity is an issue during the heatwave. Collectors and district administration have been duly instructed," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Mohapatra
- Bhubaneswar
- India
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate accused of complicity by U.S. Virgin Islands
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Yemen, defense -State Department
Entertainment News Roundup: Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees; Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate accused of complicity by U.S. Virgin Islands and more
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla have first COVID shots; Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate accused of complicity by U.S. Virgin Islands and more
Cong leader Sachin Pilot asks Centre to repeal farm laws, not making it 'prestige issue';says draft afresh after consulting farmers, states.