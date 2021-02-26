Left Menu

'Threat letter' found in car carrying explosives near Mukesh Ambani's residence

A 'threat letter' was found in the car along with explosive materials from the car found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday, said a source in Mumbai Police of Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:11 IST
'Threat letter' found in car carrying explosives near Mukesh Ambani's residence
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 'threat letter' was found in the car along with explosive materials from the car found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday, said a source in Mumbai Police of Friday. According to the source, the handwritten letter in 'broken English' was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.

"A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later," said the source. Mumbai Police had deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found near his residence on Thursday.

"Police deploy police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation. A letter has been found inside the suspicious vehicle," Mumbai Police said yesterday. A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The bomb squad and police teams have rushed to the site and a probe is underway. According to Mumbai Police, the vehicle was examined by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives was recovered from it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC closes contempt case against Maha officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress

The Supreme Court Friday closed the case seeking contempt action against senior Maharashtra officials for rewarding people who had killed an alleged man-eater tigress Avni in Yavatmal district in 2018 after it was informed that the killing ...

European stock futures sink over 1% as bond sell-off deepens

European stock index futures fell more than 1 on Friday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asian markets as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slu...

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021