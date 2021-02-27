Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq moves higher as tech stocks retrace some losses

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index partly rebounded on Friday from its worst day in four months in choppy trading, even as sentiment remained fragile, with fears of a rise in inflation keeping U.S. bond yields near a one-year high.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:59 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq moves higher as tech stocks retrace some losses
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index partly rebounded on Friday from its worst day in four months in choppy trading, even as sentiment remained fragile, with fears of a rise in inflation keeping U.S. bond yields near a one-year high. The S&P 500 was little changed to slightly lower on the day, while the Dow index fell to a three-week low. The Dow still posted gains of nearly 4% for the month, as investors bought into cyclical companies set to benefit from an economic reopening.

Shares of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc edged up between 0.8% and 2.0%, but were headed for their worst week in months. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased to 1.452% after jumping to 1.614% on Thursday, roiling stock markets. Wall Street's fear gauge hovered at a one-month high.

"I think interest rate pressures have abated...so we're seeing a little bit of wind in the sails of some of these tech companies which may have been oversold," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ. The major averages were knocked off their all-time highs last week after a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields triggered a selloff in some of the mega-cap technology stocks.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when interest rates go up. Nasdaq was still up 1.4% for the month despite the recent rout.

Financials and energy shares, the best performing S&P sectors this month, slipped about 1.4% and 2.1% on Friday. Technology stocks rose 1% and semiconductor stocks advanced about 2.3%. The S&P 500 value index dropped 0.8% while the growth index rose 0.7% in a reversal of this month's trend.

In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 373.7 points, or 1.19%, to 31,028.31, the S&P 500 lost 3.71 points, or 0.10%, to 3,825.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.49 points, or 0.84%, to 13,229.92. An early surge in the shares of GameStop Corp fizzled and left the video game retailer's stock down 8% on Friday, throwing water on a renewed rally this week that has left analysts puzzled.

On the economic front, latest data showed U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January but price pressures remained muted. Stimulus will be back in focus as the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives aims to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill on Friday in what would be the first major legislative victory of his presidency.

Salesforce.com Inc dropped 5.5% as the online software company forecast full-year profit below market expectations. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.54-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.46-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 47 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief returns to the Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be a global public good, accessible to all people, everywhere.All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and...

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021