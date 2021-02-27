Left Menu

2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins with night skiing in J-K's Gulmarg

The second edition of the Khelo India winter games started with a night skiing event on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. The event aimed to promote adventure tourism and attract skiing lovers to Gulmarg.

ANI | Gulmarg (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:30 IST
2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins with night skiing in J-K's Gulmarg
Visual of venue of night skiing event in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. Image Credit: ANI

The second edition of the Khelo India winter games started with a night skiing event on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. The event aimed to promote adventure tourism and attract skiing lovers to Gulmarg. The Night skiing event was an advance exercise of the Khelo India Winter Games which started on Friday. Around 1,200 athletes from different parts of the country are participating in the five-day long 'Khelo India National Winter Games'.

"In Gulmarg, skiing happens every day. But night skiing is very attractive both to tourists and locals. Gulmarg will be more famous as a winter destination which will boost employment opportunities here. More of such events are necessary," said Irshad Ahmad Dar a local. Mohamad Yousuf, General Secretary of Winter Games Association J-K said, "Night skiing is organised as a demonstration of the winter games. Night skiing is a beautiful sight to watch, It has been going on for a long time, but from last year the program got a lot of promotion."

"We are happy that Khelo India is being conducted here for the second time. More people are knowing about Gulmarg and coming here. All hotel rooms are booked," he further said. Gul Mustafa Dev, a renowned skier said, "Tourists are mesmerised by the night skiing as this is a rare sight. Even for locals, this is a rare sight because night skiing happens in Gulmarg only during such major events. In future, we want to do night skiing if floodlights are set up in the area."

He also said that snow covered areas has reduced a bit due to a rise in temperature. Kiren Rijiju Minister of State for the Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports said, "We have a lot of talent in sports in our country, but they were not given an opportunity. The situation has changed after the launch of Khelo India. Kashmir is naturally suited to organise winter games. Announcements will be made in coming days about making Khelo India bigger ."

Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha said, "Youth engagement particularly through the medium of sports is our priority area. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power great infrastructural support was given to sports in the state." 'Khelo India Winter Games' is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the J-K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J-K. The games include snowshoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses to hear case as lawyer removes mask in courtroom

The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.A single-judge bench of Justice Pr...

Tennis-Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she ...

ED attaches over Rs 84-cr assets of K'taka-based coop society promoters

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 84-crore worth assets in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case against a Karnataka-based cooperative society and its promoters, the central agency said Saturda...

'Abujhmad Peace Marathon' organized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Abujhmad Peace Marathon was organized in Chhattisgarhs Naxal-prone area Narayanpur on Saturday.The 3rd edition of Run for peace marathon is a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. Despite the area being a sensitive zone, around 15,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021