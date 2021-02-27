Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar road closed due to landslide

Vehicular movement on the Rishikesh-Srinagar road near Kaudiyala has been suspended due to a landslide, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:41 IST
Visuals from the Rishikesh-Srinagar road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vehicular movement on the Rishikesh-Srinagar road near Kaudiyala has been suspended due to a landslide, officials said on Saturday. "A landslide occurred at NH58 Rishikesh-Srinagar road in Tehri Garhwal. The road is closed near Kaudiyala due to the landslide," said District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand is likely to receive scattered rainfall and snowfall during the next 24 hours. "Under the influence of western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighborhood, fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and scattered rainfall and snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and isolated rainfall and snowfall over there region during subsequent during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its Saturday bulletin.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan regions from the night of March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

