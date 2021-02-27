Delhi Police arrests man for cheating Afghan national
The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Kashmir, for cheating an Afghan national by inducing him for selling his emerald stone at a higher price.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:01 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Kashmir, for cheating an Afghan national by inducing him for selling his emerald stone at a higher price. The arrest was made on February 25, following a complaint of Syed Shah Agha, from Afghanistan.
Agha said the arrested Gulam Hasan had given him only Rs 21 lakh after selling the emerald worth Rs 2.73 crore. Hasan had promised Agha that he would sell the jewel for a higher price. "Hasan knew that the complainant belongs to Afghanistan and will not remain in India for a long time. Hence, he deliberately started delaying the matter," police said in a statement.
Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kashmir
- The Delhi Police
- Afghan
- India
- Hasan
ALSO READ
Clashes, blasts intensify across Afghanistan
Govt introduces Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in LS
Jammu and Kashmir to get the status of a state at the appropriate time: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
I assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that no one will lose their land; Govt has enough land for development works: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Gas tanker explodes at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, 10 hurt