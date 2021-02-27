Left Menu

Board of Governance System to be introduced in University of Agriculture in Karnataka

The University of Agriculture will witness a sea of changes soon and the Board of governance system through autonomy will be implemented in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-02-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 21:38 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana. Image Credit: ANI

The University of Agriculture will witness a sea of changes soon and the Board of governance system through autonomy will be implemented in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said on Saturday. Speaking at an award presentation ceremony organized by the Alumni Association in the Hebbal veterinary college campus, he said that the administrative, academic and financial structures of the university will be entirely changed as in the line of Vishweshwaraiah Engineering College (UVC).

The new system will be introduced to ensure higher transparency in the appointment for higher posts which will be free from political influences and nepotism, he told. At present, the government is spending Rs 30 crores annually to run an engineering college and Rs 1,200 crores for an IIT institution. The government also intends to develop the Vishweshwaraiah engineering college and spend Rs 150 crores annually, he informed.

Narayana who stressed that he also hails from an agricultural family explained, "the farming acts recently introduced be central and state governments are farmer-friendly. The Cess imposed on farmers for transactions has been reduced from 1.5% to 0.60 Re. (60 Paise). Agritech and the application of Biotech to agriculture are being promoted at the policy level. Digital Technology is being made use of to analyze and assess about climate, soil composition, rain prediction." (ANI)

