Mumbai-based TV anchor booked for rape in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Delhi Police has registered a case at Chanakyapuri police station against a 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist and anchor with an English news channel for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:40 IST
Reprentative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has registered a case at Chanakyapuri police station against a 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist and anchor with an English news channel for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman on Tuesday. Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the accused under Section 376 (offence of rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, the victim said she had known the accused for the past three years since her college days in Pune. In the FIR, the victim said that on January 30, the accused messaged her saying that he was coming to Delhi to attend a marriage ceremony, and asked her to meet him during that period.

"On February 25, at around 5 am the accused messaged me again asking me to meet him at a friend's house where he was staying, and that we would go for breakfast from there. However, I requested the accused to meet me directly for breakfast at Khan Market, New Delhi as opposed to his friend's house, at which point, the accused agreed," FIR stated. It added that the victim met the accused in Khan Market for breakfast and from there they went to a five-star hotel where the accused was staying with his family.

In the complaint, the victim clarified that she didn't consent to any physical relationship with the accused. However, the accused allegedly forced himself on her twice, she added. (ANI)

