Left Menu

Israeli-owned ship in Dubai for assessment after explosion

The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle-carrier ship, was hit overnight between Thursday and Friday by a blast above the water line that a U.S. defence official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. Israel's defence minister on Saturday said that an initial assessment had found that Iran was responsible for the explosion.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:16 IST
Israeli-owned ship in Dubai for assessment after explosion
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@reuterspictures)

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman strategic waterway has arrived at a port in Dubai, where is it is due to be assessed in dry dock. The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle-carrier ship, was hit overnight between Thursday and Friday by a blast above the water line that a U.S. defence official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull.

Israel's defence minister on Saturday said that an initial assessment had found that Iran was responsible for the explosion. There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials. The blue and white ship is now berthed in Dubai's Port Rashid, having sailed from its position off the coast of Omani capital Muscat, where the explosion occurred.

The Gulf of Oman links to Gulf waters via the strategically important Hormuz Strait, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman through which almost a fifth of the world's oil passes. An Israeli delegation was en route to Dubai to investigate the incident, Israeli Channel 13 News reported Saturday.

A spokesman for Dubai state port operator DP World, which owns and operates the dry docks, had said earlier on Sunday that the ship was due to arrive on Monday for assessment. The MV Helios Ray is owned by Tel Aviv-based Ray Shipping Ltd through a company registered in the Isle of Man, a U.N. shipping database shows.

Tensions have risen in the Gulf region since the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Since then Washington has blamed Iran for a number of attacks on shipping in Gulf waters, including two Saudi oil tankers. Iran distanced itself from those attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey: Indian women lose 0-1 to Germany in 2nd game

The Indian womens hockey team lost 0-1 to Germany in their second tour game, putting a much-improved show from their 0-5 thrashing in the opening match.Amelie Wortmann 24th minute scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to t...

Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws

The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers agitation seems to be driven more by stagnant sugarcane prices ...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021