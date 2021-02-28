Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 8,293 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra reported 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:07 IST
Maharashtra reports 8,293 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday. "The state has so far reported total of 21,55,070 COVID-19 cases, out of which, 77,008 are the active cases," the Maharashtra Health Department said.

A total of 52,154 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease. According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 93.95 percent and the fatality rate is 2.42 percent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israel conducted a rocket attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus in an attack heard above the capital.A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it downed ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL MLBReport Royals signing 3B Hunter Dozier to 4-year extension The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier are in agreement on a four-year, 25 million contract exte...

Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday.Three cases were found in England an...

J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorized by U.S. regulators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021