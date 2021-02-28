Left Menu

Representatives of Dalit Panchayats pledge to support farmers' protest against farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Representatives of a number of Dalit panchayats on Sunday got together and pledged their support to the farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

Organized by Dalit Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj at the Constitution Club, Dalit representatives said Dalits and farmers will now unitedly fight against the farm laws till they are withdrawn.

Udit Raj said due to the stubborn attitude of the government, the Dalits have been forced to take this step. He said only a farmers' movement can stop the ''dictatorship'' of the government and he urged every citizen to salute such a movement.

The Dalit leader also said that they will oppose the lateral entry of people into the IAS.

He noted that this will not only affect the reserved class but also the general class.

Four major resolutions were passed in the meeting, which included a demand for the repeal of three farm laws, stopping the lateral entry of officers into IAS, stopping the sale of government assets to the private sector.

He said this movement will be taken all over the country.

