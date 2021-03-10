Piyush Goyal flags off 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive by BLW

The Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal flagged off 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive indigenously developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi via video conferencing along with Minister of Transport and Communications, Government of Mozambique, Shri Janfar Abdulai, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and other dignitaries present at the event site.

The export of locomotives to Mozambique shall boost the Indo-African relationship and pilot the economic empowerment through export. Indian Railways is exporting the first batch of 2 locomotives as part of a total order of 6 locomotives of 3000 HP cape gauge locomotive and 90 stainless steel passenger coaches to Mozambique. These locomotives are developed indigenously by Banaras Locomotive Works under Make-in-India, they are being exported through Indian Railways' PSU, Rites Limited. In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, these Cape Gauge Diesel Locos have been designed in India, Made in India and financed by India.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal said that under the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji's visionary leadership & his commitment to further strengthen African-Indian relations, we will work as Mozambique's trusted partner. With significant innovation, re-modelling & upgradation, Indian Railways wishes to become the preferred supplier for Mozambique & countries around the world for all their requirements. We are willing to support further development of the rail network in Mozambique. By 2030, we plan to become a net-zero Railway & power our entire electricity requirements with renewable energy. We will be the first large railway in the world to become 100% electric traction driven.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said good quality products manufactured by Indian Railways symbolises the mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat given by Hon'ble Prime Minister. Indigenously developed locomotives by BLW are the epitome of a skilled workforce. Our vision is to make India a skilled capital.

Minister of Transport and Communications, Government of Mozambique, Shri Janfar Abdulai thanked the Government of India for the cooperation in the area of transportation.

Features of 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive:

This locomotive is capable of hauling 2255 ton at 100 kmph at the level track and a maximum tractive effort of 400N.

The driver cabin of this locomotive is Noise Vibration and Harshness standard-compliant having very good acoustics, ergonomically designed seats, integrated Graphic Driver Display, and also provided with Heating Venting AC (HVAC) for better crew comfort and reducing fatigue.

Facilities include onboard water-closet (toilet module), refrigerator and hot plate.

New control console has been designed and developed for Right-hand drive.

Equipped with Computer Controlled Brake system (CCB 2.0) for ensuring the highest safety standards, reliability and maintainability.

The larger fuel tank of 6000 litres for longer operation.

Stainless steel pipes have been used for ensuring corrosion resistance.M/s Bureau Veritas/Noida an International inspecting agency appointed by Mozambique Railway is doing a stage inspection of Mozambique Locomotives at BLW.

Locomotives are cost-effective and are at par with International Standards.

Manufacturing of these locomotives at BLW is an initiative under Make-in-India

In- house Design: This is BLW's first cape gauge loco built with an AC-AC traction system. This loco has a new design Cape Gauge Bogie with a maximum axle load of 20 ton and capable of 100 km/h speed.

The AC-AC Traction System, Traction Alternator, Traction Motor, Turbo, Water closet were specially designed for Mozambique, by the in-house Design Centre.

In-house Manufacture: Most critical item of Engine i.e. Crank-case assembly has been developed in-house in BLW

Building capacity in the domestic industry: Capabilities of several Private and Public sector entities have been enhanced for future exports. BLW has extended support and guidance to partner with several public/private suppliers for sub-assemblies like Turbo-supercharger assembly, Traction motor & alternator, Traction propulsion system, Fuel Tank, Compressor, etc.

It may be noted that Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has a strong tradition of exporting locomotives. It has exported 165 diesel locomotives of all types of gauges (BG, MG and Cape Gauge) and Horse Power, starting with 15 Metre Gauge 6 cylinder, 1350 HP, Alco type locos to Tanzania in 1975. The last Cape Gauge Loco exported from BLW in 2008-09 was One ALCO 3000 HP loco to Mozambique. In 2017-18, 18 MG diesel locos were exported to Myanmar. During 20018-2020, ten BG diesel locos were exported to Sri Lanka.

(With Inputs from PIB)