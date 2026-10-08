Isaias intensifies into first Atlantic hurricane of 2026

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 11:34 IST
Isaias intensifies into first Atlantic hurricane of 2026

Hurricane Isaias became ​the first hurricane of the ‌2026 ​Atlantic season, triggering production shut-ins and evacuations at energy facilities in the US Gulf.

Isaias was ‌located about 445 miles (715 Km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi river, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the ‌US National Hurricane Center said on Thursday. The NHC noted additional ‌strengthening is expected and that Isaias should remain a strong hurricane as it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday night.

The hurricane is expected to ⁠pass ​through areas ⁠with significant offshore oil and gas production, along with onshore refining facilities, which could ⁠pressure inventories and already-high prices at the pump. The strong El Niño ​weather pattern has limited hurricane formation in the Atlantic this year ⁠by creating unfavorable wind conditions that disrupt strengthening storms.

US energy companies such ⁠as ​Shell and Chevron said they were curtailing offshore operations at their Gulf platforms. US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers ⁠had shut in about 25.08% of current oil production and 16.37% ⁠of current ⁠natural gas production as of Wednesday, according to the Marine Minerals Administration.

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