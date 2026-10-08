"Nana Patekar established a distinctive persona:" RSS pays tribute

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran film and theatre actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at the age of 75. In a post on X, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said the Sangh joins the entire nation in deeply mourning his passing and extended condolences to his family and admirers.

"As an actor, Nana established a distinctive persona, and throughout his long artistic career, he not only exemplified excellence in acting but also inspired people to engage in positive discussions on numerous socially significant topics," the statement said. The RSS paid homage to his memory and prayed for peace and eternal liberation of his soul.

Actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence. CPR was given for 45 minutes, but he remained in asystole throughout the process. A medico-legal case has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, the doctor said.

Patekar was one of the prominent names in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to receive praise for films such as ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.He continued to work in films in recent years. Patekar was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away early this morning.

Speaking during the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi, PM Modi recalled Patekar’s career and said the actor had won audiences over with the different characters he played. He called him an “exceptional artist” who spent his life devoted to cinema.“He was an exceptional artist who won the hearts of audiences through the diverse characters he portrayed,” he said. PM Modi also spoke about Patekar’s approach to acting and cinema, saying he never limited himself to a particular kind of role. He described the actor as someone who “soared freely” across the world of cinema.

“Nana Patekar ji devoted his life to the art and craft of cinema. He never allowed himself to be confined by boundaries; like a bird, he soared freely across the skies of cinema,” PM Modi said. Remembering Patekar’s work beyond entertainment, the Prime Minister said the actor used his films to raise issues related to society. He called him a “revolutionary” who spoke against social evils and said his words had a strong impact.

“Through his films, he powerfully challenged the injustices and shortcomings prevalent in society. He was a revolutionary in his own way, who worked against social evils. His words were as powerful as his silence was impactful. He consistently stood for taking a firm stand against forces that worked against the nation,” he said. “I pay my heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar ji and express my deepest condolences to his family members, friends and countless admirers,” he added. (ANI)