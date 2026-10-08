South Africa ready to give Rabada every possible chance to prove fitness ahead of first Test against Australia

South Africa are expected to give pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada until the start of the first Test against Australia to prove his fitness for the series opener that starts on October 9 at Kingsmead, according to the ICC website.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 11:37 IST
South Africa ready to give Rabada every possible chance to prove fitness ahead of first Test against Australia
Kagiso Rabada (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa are expected to give pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada until the start of the first Test against Australia to prove his fitness for the series opener that starts on October 9 at Kingsmead. Rabada has not played at any level since featuring for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the end of May this year. The right-arm pacer is racing to recover in time for the three-match series against Australia after suffering a hamstring injury during training in August, wrote ICC.

Last month, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said that Rabada’s recovery was progressing well. The 31-year-old was also seen bowling in the nets during training on Wednesday ahead of the first Test in Durban. However, Proteas teammate Simon Harmer indicated that a final decision on Rabada’s availability could be made only shortly before the start of the first Test.

"Everybody wants him to play. The spectators, us in the change room, the Australians. I obviously don't know exactly where he's at," Harmer said, as quoted by the ICC website. "There'll be a decision made, I'm sure, as close to the game as possible. He's proved season in, season out that he's a world-class player and he's only going to make our team better," he added.

Harmer said that even if Rabada misses the first Test against Australia, there would still be plenty of time in the coming months for the pacer to make an impact at Test level. "I really hope that he does get in for the first Test, but there's a lot of cricket this summer, and I don't think we want to risk a short-term game for long-term damage," Harmer said.

After their home series against Australia, South Africa will face Bangladesh in a two-match series in November before taking on England in a three-match home series in December, as they look to defend the World Test Championship (WTC) title. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global
3
Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Global
4
SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT reports

SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT rep...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

ChatGPT in College Assignments: Study Exposes Missing Rules in Library Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026