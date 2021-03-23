Left Menu

Mission Sagar IV INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Ehoala in Madagascar

An official ceremony for handing over the aid from the Government of India to the Government of Madagascar was held on 23 March 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:29 IST
Mission Sagar IV INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Ehoala in Madagascar
INS Jalashwa's visit is in keeping with India's response to the disasters that have struck Madagascar in the past year. Image Credit: ANI

As part of Mission Sagar - IV, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa arrived at Port Ehoala, Madagascar on 22 March 2021. The ship will deliver a consignment of 1,000 Metric Tonne of rice and 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets in response to an appeal made by Madagascar for assistance to deal with natural calamities.

An official ceremony for handing over the aid from the Government of India to the Government of Madagascar was held on 23 March 2021. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Christian Ntsay, the Honb'le Prime Minister of Madagascar, Mr Jerry Hatrefindrazana, Governor of Anosy Region and Mr Georges MamyRandrianiaina, Mayor of Fort Dauphin. The Indian side was represented by Mr Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Captain Pankaj Chauhan, Commanding Officer INS Jalashwa.

This is the second visit of an Indian Navy ship to the island country within a span of one year. Earlier, as part of Mission Sagar-I, In May-June 2020, the Indian Navy had delivered essential medicines to the nation. INS Jalashwa's visit is in keeping with India's response to the disasters that have struck Madagascar in the past year.

The outreach by the Government of India aims to help Madagascar tide over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and severe drought that they have been facing. 'Mission Sagar' builds on the excellent relations existing between the two countries to battle the natural calamities and their resultant difficulties. The deployment also resonates with the vision of our Prime Minister of Security and Growth for All in the Region 'SAGAR' and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries in the IOR. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan asks IAEA to verify safety before Fukushima nuclear plant can release water

Japans industry ministry requested the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday to review the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant so that it can release radioactive water into the sea. Japan is considering the option of releasing radioact...

Norway to buy four submarines from Thyssenkrupp

Norway has agreed to order four submarines from Germanys Thyssenkrupp for 45 billion crowns 5.3 billion, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Tuesday.Norway and Germany, both NATO members, are jointly procuring identical submarines from T...

Man gets life term for killing elderly man in Odisha

A local court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday ordered a person to life imprisonment after convicting him for the murder of an elderly man who had refused to give him liquor for free.Rairangpur additional district court judge Anupr...

COVID-19: 1,426 jail inmates vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 1,426 prisoners were inoculated against COVID-19 as part of a two-day vaccination programme which began in various jails of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.The UP Home Department, in a statement, said inmates aged above 60 were administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021