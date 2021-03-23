Mission Sagar IV INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Ehoala in Madagascar

As part of Mission Sagar - IV, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa arrived at Port Ehoala, Madagascar on 22 March 2021. The ship will deliver a consignment of 1,000 Metric Tonne of rice and 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets in response to an appeal made by Madagascar for assistance to deal with natural calamities.

An official ceremony for handing over the aid from the Government of India to the Government of Madagascar was held on 23 March 2021. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Christian Ntsay, the Honb'le Prime Minister of Madagascar, Mr Jerry Hatrefindrazana, Governor of Anosy Region and Mr Georges MamyRandrianiaina, Mayor of Fort Dauphin. The Indian side was represented by Mr Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Captain Pankaj Chauhan, Commanding Officer INS Jalashwa.

Advertisement

This is the second visit of an Indian Navy ship to the island country within a span of one year. Earlier, as part of Mission Sagar-I, In May-June 2020, the Indian Navy had delivered essential medicines to the nation. INS Jalashwa's visit is in keeping with India's response to the disasters that have struck Madagascar in the past year.

The outreach by the Government of India aims to help Madagascar tide over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and severe drought that they have been facing. 'Mission Sagar' builds on the excellent relations existing between the two countries to battle the natural calamities and their resultant difficulties. The deployment also resonates with the vision of our Prime Minister of Security and Growth for All in the Region 'SAGAR' and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries in the IOR. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)