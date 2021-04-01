Left Menu

Economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in books

The operating balance before the gains and losses (OBEGAL) deficit at $4.5 billion was $3.7 billion better than forecast in the HYEFU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:33 IST
Economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in books
“This result reflects the resilience of the economy and confidence in the recovery,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government's books, which are again better than expected.

The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL and the operating balance remain better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU) released in December last year.

The operating balance before the gains and losses (OBEGAL) deficit at $4.5 billion was $3.7 billion better than forecast in the HYEFU.

Tax revenue was $60.9 billion, $2.3 billion above forecast due to higher than expected GST revenue and corporate tax.

"This result reflects the resilience of the economy and confidence in the recovery," Grant Robertson said.

"We do need to remain aware that we are still in a volatile and uncertain global economic environment. There will still be challenges ahead this year, and some sectors and regions will be particularly tested.

"We will consider these economic conditions alongside improved revenue in Budget 2021, which will be delivered on Thursday 20 May. Budget 2021 will include a strong focus on making sure spending continues to be carefully prioritised and targeted at the areas and people that require it the most.

"The significant resources we have put into the recovery and rebuild will be supplemented by a further investment over coming Budgets, but quite clearly we need to strike a balance with rebuilding and maintaining a strong fiscal position."

Core Crown expenses were $68.9 billion, $0.5 billion below forecast, partly due to higher than expected repayments of the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy.

Net core Crown debt was 32.6% of GDP, $4.4 billion less than forecast.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two +ve tests at interval of 102 days with one -ve defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection: ICMR study

Two positive tests at an interval of at least 102 days with one interim negative test have been defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection by Indian scientists for establishing surveillance systems, according to an ICMR study. But a confirmation of...

Zed Black agarbatti eyes Rs 800 cr turnover by 2022

New Delhi India, April 1 ANINewsVoir This fiscal, MP based, MDPH Group is planning big. Mysore Deep Perfumery House MDPH, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of incense sticks in the country. While its premium incense stick br...

COVID-19 immigration powers to be extended to May 2023

Temporary COVID-19 immigration powers will be extended to May 2023, providing continued flexibility to support migrants, manage the border, and help industries facing labour shortages, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today.Over t...

United Breweries Limited bags the prestigious award by INCA for the 'Back to the Bars Initiative'

Bangalore Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPRNewswire United Breweries Limited UBL was recognized by the National Restaurant Association of India NRAI for the Back to the Bars initiative at the recently concluded India Nightlife Convention Awar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021