U.S. energy sec calls Saudi ahead of OPEC

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:21 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm held a telephone call with Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to reaffirm the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable energy for consumers, she said on Twitter.

It was the first call to Saudi Arabia from a U.S. official ahead of an OPEC meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

