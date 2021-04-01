Left Menu

New plant species found in south Maharashtra named for Sharad Pawar

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:14 IST
New plant species found in south Maharashtra named for Sharad Pawar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A new species of flowering plants belonging to the genus `Argyreia', recently discovered in south Maharashtra'sKolhapur district, has been named for NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The species has been named 'Argyreia sharadchandrajii' in recognition of Pawar's contribution as Union agriculture minister, said researchers Dr. Pramod R Lawand and Dr. Vinod B Shimpale.

Kolhapur district falls in the famous Western Ghats ecological zone, known for its rich biodiversity.

The new species was found in the Alamprabhu `Dev-raai' (sacred grove), said Lawand and Shimpale, who teach botany at a college in Kolhapur.

Their research paper `Argyreia sharadchandrajii (Convolvulaceae), a new species from the Western Ghats, India' was recently published in the Journal of the Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy.

Speaking to PTI, Dr. Shimpale said around 40 sub-species ofthe Argyreia genus are found in India.

''These species are found in only Asiatic countries. Of 40, 17 are endemic to India, and now we have discovered an 18th one in theAlamprabhu Sacred Grove in Ramling hills,'' he said.

The plant flowers between July and September and the fruiting period lasts till December.

''It grows in open habitats and trails on grassland but remains rooted near other shrubs,'' Shimpale said.

Asked why it was named for Pawar, he said a few years ago Pawar had helped financially for publishing his research on the flora in Baramati -- the NCP chief's political bastion -- in the form of a book.

Another reason for naming the plant for Pawar was ''his immense contribution to Indian agriculture'' as a Union minister, Shimpale added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brown sugar manufacturing unit busted in Manipur, woman arrested

A joint team of Manipur Police and Narcotics and Affairs of Border NAB has busted a brown sugar manufacturing unit in Manipurs Imphal West district and seized a huge quantity of drugs, police said on Thursday.A woman has been arrested in th...

WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' COVID vaccine rollout

The rollout of vaccines in Europe is unacceptably slow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the regions Covid response, amid a worrying surge in infections. According to a statement from the b...

Madras HC rejects Raja's plea for urgent hearing of petition against EC order

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed DMK MP A Rajas plea for urgent hearing of a writ petition challenging the order of the Election Commission, which barred him from canvassing for 48 hours, besides removed him from the list of star...

South African health regulator registers J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson Johnson said on Thursday that South Africas health regulator had registered its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.The registration of JJs vaccine is a boost for the country worst affecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021