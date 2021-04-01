Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz -IAEA report

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz -IAEA reportReuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:39 IST
Iran has started enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog obtained by Reuters on Thursday showed, in a further breach of Iran's nuclear deal.
"On 31 March 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into a fourth cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the report dated Wednesday, referring to the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant and to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment.
