Left Menu

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz -IAEA report

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:39 IST
Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz -IAEA report

Iran has started enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog obtained by Reuters on Thursday showed, in a further breach of Iran's nuclear deal.

"On 31 March 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into a fourth cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the report dated Wednesday, referring to the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant and to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Osaka wants its torch relay cancelled as COVID cases jump

The governor of Japans Osaka prefecture has called for the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay in its largest city amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, presenting an early test to organisers as they plan for the Games during the pandemi...

Europe should match U.S.'s economic stimulus ambition -France

Europe should match the ambition shown by the United States with its huge new economic stimulus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.The new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is already making payments to househ...

Brown sugar manufacturing unit busted in Manipur, woman arrested

A joint team of Manipur Police and Narcotics and Affairs of Border NAB has busted a brown sugar manufacturing unit in Manipurs Imphal West district and seized a huge quantity of drugs, police said on Thursday.A woman has been arrested in th...

WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' COVID vaccine rollout

The rollout of vaccines in Europe is unacceptably slow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the regions Covid response, amid a worrying surge in infections. According to a statement from the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021