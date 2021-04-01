Left Menu

NIIFL announces Rs 2,100 crore investment in Manipal Hospitals

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 2,100 crore in Manipal Hospitals, through its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), the direct private equity fund of NIIF.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:45 IST
Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 2,100 crore in Manipal Hospitals, through its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), the direct private equity fund of NIIF. As per a statement issued by the NIIFL, this investment marks SOF's first investment in the Indian healthcare sector and will support Manipal Hospital's journey of growth to become one of India's largest hospital chains.

It further said that the transaction has been signed by both parties and the closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of certain approvals. Manipal Hospitals, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has a major presence across India with 15 hospitals and a key focus on tertiary and quaternary care.

The recent announcement of their acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals, a leading chain of hospitals, will augment their growth aspirations to become a healthcare provider of choice with high-quality multi-speciality offerings and a country-wide presence. (ANI)

