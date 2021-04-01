Left Menu

Nord Stream 2 warns of security risks to pipeline from warships, planes

The consortium behind the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline warned on Thursday about security risks to the project from warships and planes, as the link is nearing completion.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:44 IST
Nord Stream 2 warns of security risks to pipeline from warships, planes

The consortium behind the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline warned on Thursday about security risks to the project from warships and planes, as the link is nearing completion. The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine and doubling the capacity of the current Nord Stream undersea gas link from Russia to Germany, has been the focus of tensions between Moscow and Washington, which imposed sanctions against the project.

Andrey Minin, a senior official at the Nord Stream 2 AG consortium, told Interfax news agency that the project's fleet has been the target of "regular provocations by the foreign civil and military vessels". In an emailed comments to Reuters, Nord Stream 2 AG said it could confirm Minin's statement, which "underlines the necessity to abide by the requirements of marine security".

According to Interfax, Minin said an unidentified submarine had emerged near the pipe-laying vessel Fortuna on March 28 less than a mile away. He also cited several incidents with other vessels and said that the number of cases of low-flying "foreign planes" over the Nord Stream 2's vessels has increased in the second half of March.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington. According to Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline is 95% complete and around 121 kilometre (75 miles) is left to be built.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met

George Floyds girlfriend cried on the witness stand Thursday as she told the story of how they first met in 2017 at a Salvation Army shelter where Floyd was a security guard with this great Southern voice, raspy. She also recounted how they...

Delhi Traffic Police to undertake trial to make Delhi Gate intersection safer for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police will start a junction improvement trial at the Delhi Gate intersection from Friday onwards to enhance the safety of commuters, officials said.The move comes after the police in collaboration with World Resources Ins...

South African health regulator approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas health regulator has approved Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for large-scale deliveries of the shot the government has put at the heart of its immunisation plans. The conditional approval by the South Afric...

Second phase polls: 80.53 per cent turnout in Bengal, 73.03 per cent in Assam till 5 pm

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent on Thursday, while the figure stood at 80.53 per cent for West Bengal in the second phase of assembly polls in the two states.The Election Commission said these figures were till 5 pm. The se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021