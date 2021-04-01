Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari announces upgradation, reconstruction of several projects across country

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a slew of construction and rehabilitation projects for roads in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Ladakh and Telangana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:19 IST
Nitin Gadkari announces upgradation, reconstruction of several projects across country
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a slew of construction and rehabilitation projects for roads in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Ladakh and Telangana. "Land acquisition for the work of rehabilitation and up-gradation of Ras - Beawar section of National Highway (NH)-158 in the state of Rajasthan has been approved with a budget Rs 38.282 crores. Construction of Railway Over Bridge at Matiapada on Puri - Konark Road on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) mode in Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs 137.61 crores," Gadkari tweeted.

He also announced the approval of the construction of a Bypass on National Highway-59 for Berhampur town including Odisha at a budget Rs 196.94 crores and the reconstruction of five submersible bridges replacing them with high-level bridges of National Highway-326 (Malkangiri - Motu) with a budget Rs 154.05 crores. In Andhra Pradesh, the rehabilitation and upgradation of existing roads to 2-Lane with paved shoulder configuration of NH-167 BG from Duttaluru to Kavali on EPC mode has been approved with a budget Rs 423.68 crores.

"Rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-565 from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to Davulapally section to 2 Lane with paved shoulder in Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget Rs 385.97 crores," he added. In Assam, which is currently in the midst of the state assembly elections, Gadkari announced work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder from Sagunbashi forest to starting of Krishnai Bypass section (Package 7) of Bilasipura - Guwahati road (NH-17) with a budget Rs 286.72 crores.

Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Parokhuwa - Dokmoka section (Package - 2) of NH-29 on EPC mode has been approved with a budget Rs 335.88 Cr. Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Tulungia - Jogighopa bridge approach section (Package - 5) of Bilasipura - Guwahati road (NH-17) has been approved with a budget Rs 636.42 crores, he added. Further, the stretch between Bapur - Chincholi - Tandur - Kodangal - Mahabubnagar and Gowrelly - Valigonda - Kothagudem in Telangana has been declared National Highway and included under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In Ladakh, meanwhile, work of widening and upgradation to 2 Lane with paved shoulder of NH-301 Kargil - Zanskar road has been approved with a budget Rs 381.01 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At Chauvin trial, Floyd girlfriend tells of their struggle with addiction

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...

7 Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted as China clamps down

Seven of Hong Kongs leading pro-democracy advocates, including a media tycoon and an 82-year-old veteran of the movement, were convicted Thursday for organising and participating in a march during massive anti-government protests in 2019 th...

COVID-19: Noida records 93 new cases; no. of active patients 399

With 93 new cases, the COVID-19 tally of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 26,193 on Thursday, according to official data.The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection rose to 399, according to the data relea...

Golf-Spieth getting short game in order right in time for Masters

Jordan Spieth came into the Valero Texas Open mainly looking to fine-tune his short game ahead of next weeks Masters and on Thursday he did just that as he grabbed the early first-round clubhouse lead. Spieth was a little loose off the tee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021