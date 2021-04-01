Nitin Gadkari announces upgradation, reconstruction of several projects across country

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a slew of construction and rehabilitation projects for roads in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Ladakh and Telangana. "Land acquisition for the work of rehabilitation and up-gradation of Ras - Beawar section of National Highway (NH)-158 in the state of Rajasthan has been approved with a budget Rs 38.282 crores. Construction of Railway Over Bridge at Matiapada on Puri - Konark Road on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) mode in Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs 137.61 crores," Gadkari tweeted.

He also announced the approval of the construction of a Bypass on National Highway-59 for Berhampur town including Odisha at a budget Rs 196.94 crores and the reconstruction of five submersible bridges replacing them with high-level bridges of National Highway-326 (Malkangiri - Motu) with a budget Rs 154.05 crores. In Andhra Pradesh, the rehabilitation and upgradation of existing roads to 2-Lane with paved shoulder configuration of NH-167 BG from Duttaluru to Kavali on EPC mode has been approved with a budget Rs 423.68 crores.

"Rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-565 from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to Davulapally section to 2 Lane with paved shoulder in Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget Rs 385.97 crores," he added. In Assam, which is currently in the midst of the state assembly elections, Gadkari announced work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder from Sagunbashi forest to starting of Krishnai Bypass section (Package 7) of Bilasipura - Guwahati road (NH-17) with a budget Rs 286.72 crores.

Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Parokhuwa - Dokmoka section (Package - 2) of NH-29 on EPC mode has been approved with a budget Rs 335.88 Cr. Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Tulungia - Jogighopa bridge approach section (Package - 5) of Bilasipura - Guwahati road (NH-17) has been approved with a budget Rs 636.42 crores, he added. Further, the stretch between Bapur - Chincholi - Tandur - Kodangal - Mahabubnagar and Gowrelly - Valigonda - Kothagudem in Telangana has been declared National Highway and included under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In Ladakh, meanwhile, work of widening and upgradation to 2 Lane with paved shoulder of NH-301 Kargil - Zanskar road has been approved with a budget Rs 381.01 crores. (ANI)

